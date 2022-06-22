Twitter, Shopify collaborates to bring merchants' products on its platform: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Twitter

Expanding its e-commerce business, Twitter on Wednesday partnered Shopify and will soon launch a sales channel app for the US merchants in Shopify's app store.

All US Shopify merchants will have a quick and easy way to tap into Twitter to drive their customers to purchase.

"With our Twitter Shopping ecosystem, we're investing in features that empower businesses to put their products in front of their customers and drive them to where they can make a purchase," the company said in a statement.

In 2021, there were 6.5 billion tweets mentioning businesses globally.

The company has built a Twitter sales channel app, available in Shopify's App Store and through the Shopify admin.

With just a few clicks, merchants can connect their Twitter account to their Shopify admin and onboard onto Twitter's Shopping Manager.

"In addition to having access to the Shopping Manager, merchants can also access the other free tools we are building for professionals," said the company.

The sales channel app regularly syncs with Shopify merchants' product catalogs, so they don't need to manually update product information on Twitter, it informed.

Merchants can showcase their products front and centre on their Twitter profile with the Shop Spotlight or Twitter Shops to build brand awareness, drive product discovery, and reach customers -for free.

"Starting today, we are also expanding beyond the beta testing phase for Shop Spotlight and Twitter Shops and making both features available to all merchants in the US," Twitter informed.

Shopify is already a go-to commerce platform for merchants looking to start, grow, and manage their businesses. As we look to scale our shopping products and bring them to more merchants, we're excited to partner with an industry leader.

"Our partnership with Twitter, and the launch of the Twitter sales channel, will let merchants seamlessly bring commerce to the conversations they're already having on the platform," said Amir Kabbara, Director of Product, Shopify.