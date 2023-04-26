Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter adds new labels on tweets to show violation rules

Twitter has said that it will start placing labels on the tweets which have been flagged for violating its rules and reduce their visibility on the platform. The micro-blogging platform said last week that it will apply labels to the malicious tweets which are violating the company's policies. The platform had earlier stated that it was adding more transparency to the enforcement actions it takes on Tweets.

Twitter said, "Censorship. Shadowbanning. Freedom of speech, not reach. Our new labels are now live," said Twitter.

"As a first step, soon you'll start to see labels on some Tweets identified as potentially violating our rules around Hateful Conduct letting you know that we've limited their visibility," it said last week.

These actions will be taken at a tweet level only and will not affect a user's account.

Restricting the reach of Tweets helps reduce binary "leave up versus take down" content moderation decisions and supports our freedom of speech vs freedom of reach approach, said the company.

The company said it may get it wrong occasionally, so authors will be able to submit feedback on the label if they think we incorrectly limited their content's visibility.

"In the future, we plan to allow authors to appeal our decision to limit a Tweet's visibility," said the company.

