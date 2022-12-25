400 million Twitter users data stolen, claims hacker

Follow us on Image Source : AP Twitter data breach: Hacker claims to have hacked accounts of 400 million users

Twitter Data Breach: The data of at least 400 million Twitter users was compromised and put up for sale on the dark web, reports said on Sunday.

It is said that the stolen data includes information about the World Health Organisation (WHO), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting among others.

The stolen data includes important data such as users' names, email IDs and phone numbers of users among other details.

Accorinding to reports, the hacker who claims to have stolen the data, has offered a deal to Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote "Twitter or Elon Musk, if you are reading this post, you are already at risk of GDPR fines for data leak of over 54 million users. Now fines for data leak of 400 million users." He warned Twitter to think carefully.

Along with this, the hacker has given any deal to sell the data. He said that he is ready to deal with any middleman. Meanwhile, experts say that this data leak could be due to a flaw in the API.

