‘Will resign as Twitter CEO as soon as I…’: Elon Musk announces his next move

Owner and CEO of Twitter Elon Musk said on Wednesday he will step down as chief executive of the microblogging site after finding a replacement.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” he tweeted.

The development came 2 days after he conducted a poll on Twitter whether he should resign from the CEO post in which 57.5% people said 'yes', while 42.5% people replied 'no'.

The major development came nearly two days after he faced a flurry of backlash globally following his decision to suspend some of the journalists from the platform. Even the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticised the move and he was 'very disturbed' by his decision and called it a "dangerous precedent".

It is worth mentioning ever since the SpaceX CEO took over the platform following dramatic circumstances at the San Francisco-based headquarter, he has been making major changes in Twitter policies. Within hours of his taking charge, he fired the Indian-American CEO Parag Agrawal and later kick out other top employees from the organisation. Later, he announced the paid subscription model, wherein the verified accounts have to pay for the "blue checkmark" which is often called the "blue tick".

This created a major setback for both the platform and Musk, as several companies lost billions of dollars due to impersonating their accounts. This resulted in Musk temporarily suspending his idea but later came up with a new plan wherein he categorised the verified accounts as per the genre.

Last week, he dissolved its Trust and Safety Council. The safety council at the microblogging site comprised a group of 100 independent civil, human rights organisations that had been keeping an eye on the hate, suicide, self-harm, abusive and sexual content posted on the platform. It was formed in 2016 following massive reports of abusive and harmful content on the platform.

While speaking to the news agency the Associated Press, some of its members revealed that the decision was taken hours before a scheduled meeting with Twitter representatives on Monday night. Some of the members said that they received a mail wherein the organisation informed them about the dismantling of the Council. The email said Twitter was “reevaluating how best to bring external insights” and the council is “not the best structure to do this.”

