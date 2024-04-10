Truecaller rollouts its web version for Android users in India

Follow us on Image Source : TRUECALLER Truecaller

Truecaller has launched a new version of its caller ID application. The new web version called Truecaller for Web comes with a host of features including SMS and chat mirroring, call notifications, and number search functionality. The new version will be initially available in India and the company has planned to other countries in the future.

The new web client will enable all the Truecaller for Android users in India to link their PC or Mac through a QR code. Currently, users are allowed to only one active web session at a time and they will be automatically signed out after 30 days of no usage. Users can also de-link a browser from settings too. It is similar to the web version of WhatsApp or Telegram in functionality.

Truecaller also already offers users the ability to look up a phone number on its website, though with some rate limits. Now users will be able to look up numbers without any such limitations on the web client, the company said. The web client also displays real-time caller ID notifications when a user receives a call.

The company said that there are 80 million people who receive SMS pop-up summary notifications every day. This only means that these users haven’t denied Truecaller permission to read SMS.

Truecaller, with a user base of nearly 259 million in India, has recently introduced the SMS and chat mirroring feature. Microsoft already provides SMS mirroring for Android and iPhone users on Windows via its Phone Link feature. However, this feature could be convenient for Truecaller users who want to quickly respond to a text or access one-time passwords (OTPs) for login.

Meanwhile, Truecaller recently rolled out a new AI-based feature, which will automatically block all spam calls. The feature adds new ‘Max’ protection for spammers and potential scammers. It feature is currently available on the Android version of the app and is available for the premium subscribers of the app.

