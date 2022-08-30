Truecaller for iPhone got upgraded: Users to experience 10× better spam and business detection

Follow us on Image Source : APP STORE Truecaller on App Store

Truecaller, the world’s leading global communications platform, today launched a brand new version of its iPhone app for users around the world. iPhone users have been underserved by CallerID and Spam blockers. Consumers have been clamouring for a solution, and Truecaller has built a better mousetrap. The iOS app has been completely re-written from the ground up to be lighter (smaller app size), more efficient (works faster, even on the older iPhone 6S) but most important of all, it offers 10 times better spam, scam and business call identification compared to previous versions of the app.

This change has been brought about by an all-new architecture that can more effectively take advantage of advanced background features in iOS. All-new Truecaller for iPhone has developed the most current, accurate, and complete first ring Caller ID and spam detection for every geography by automatically updating spam information in the background. The app also has a complete design refresh and user experience flow that results in far shorter times for initial onboarding and quicker day-to-day navigation through the app.

Highlights of the new Truecaller for iPhone:

10x better Caller ID, 10x better protection against spam and scam

Smoother and faster onboarding for new users

Enhanced detail view when you search for numbers

New Premium purchase flow with easier feature comparisons

Redesigned search extension (from Phone > Recents > Share Contact)

Here is the list of upcoming updates for the iPhone users which are scheduled to launch soon:

Major improvements in SMS filtering, spam detection and community-based services, including a redesigned number look-up widget to search unknown callers even faster

The iPhone app will also get automatic blocking of top spammers, the ability to view detailed statistics on spam-marked numbers and the ability to view and contribute comments on spam-marked numbers for additional context

Latest Technology News