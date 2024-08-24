TRAI warns of SIM closure fraud targeting users in India

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK SIM card fraud

A new fraud scheme involving the closure of SIM cards has recently been uncovered. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a warning to alert users about this scam. Fraudsters are sending SMS messages to people claiming to be from TRAI, asking them to close their mobile numbers. TRAI has clarified that this is a fraudulent message, as they have not communicated with users about closing their mobile connections via calls or messages.

TRAI's warning

TRAI has advised users to be cautious of any such communication. Hackers are using scare tactics to deceive and obtain personal information from people. The fraudulent messages sent in TRAI's name claim that there are payment errors and attempt to extract personal information, including Aadhaar numbers, under the guise of updating KYC details.

The messages sent in TRAI's name also request users to provide documents to update KYC, threatening to shut down their numbers if not done so. This may prompt users to provide their personal information out of fear.

What to do if you receive such a message or call?

TRAI has specifically identified such messages or calls as fake and urged users not to fall for the scammers' ploy. Users are advised to disregard such messages and calls and report them by contacting the customer care number of the relevant telecom operator. Additionally, such communications should be reported on the Central Government's Sanchar Sathi (Chakshu) portal.

