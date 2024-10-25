TRAI's new rules to curb Spam Calls to start from Nov 1: What Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL users need to know?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TRAI’s new telecom rules effective November 1: What Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL users need to know?

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is set to implement new telecom rules which is aimed at tackling fake and spam calls. The new rule will be implemented across the world from November 1 (2024). The regulations will further apply to all major telecom providers, including Jio, Vi, Airtel and BSNL, in a bid to enhance security and reduce unwanted interruptions for users.

Message traceability: The new tool against spam

One key measure in the new rules is message traceability. Starting November 1, telecom companies will monitor and track fake and spam messages, blocking those that don’t comply with traceability standards. Message traceability involves tracing the origin of transactional and promotional messages, ensuring that spam or fraudulent messages are detected and stopped before reaching users.

Clear Guidelines for Telemarketers and Institutions

TRAI has mandated that all messages from banks, e-commerce platforms, and financial institutions follow a specific format for easy identification. This rule covers telemarketing messages and aims to make it easier for users to recognize legitimate communications versus spam or promotional content.

Stricter Monitoring on the Horizon

TRAI initially directed telecom companies in August to adopt these changes, with the November 1 deadline set for complete compliance. By enhancing oversight on spam calls and messages, TRAI’s new rules offer better protection and transparency for telecom subscribers, addressing a long-standing concern of digital safety in India.

