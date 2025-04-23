'Ton' in AC doesn't refer to weight: Here's what it means When discussing the purchase of a new air conditioner (AC), one of the most commonly debated topics is the appropriate tonnage. Since the actual weight of an air conditioner is quite low, what does "ton" really mean in this context?

New Delhi:

Summer season has arrived and to get relief from it, ACs have also started running along with coolers. In the months of March-April, coolers and fans would have worked but when it is hot in May-June, only AC is useful. May is still a few days away but the mercury has started reaching 40 degrees since April. This is the reason why air conditioners have started running from office to home. Whenever there is talk of AC, it is often asked that how many tons of AC is installed in your house or how many tons of AC are you buying? Have you ever thought that AC is very light in weight, then what is the role of ton in it? If you do not know, then let us tell you that 1 ton contains 1000 kg. Whereas the split or window AC used in our house weighs less than 50 kg. Despite being so light in weight, the word ton is used in both split and window ACs. If you are planning to buy a new AC and you do not know the meaning of ton, then it is possible that you buy the wrong AC.

Ton is a very important term for AC

Whenever a new AC is bought, the most discussion is about ton. Everyone thinks whether to buy a 1.5 ton AC or a 2 ton AC. Let us tell you that ton is an important term for any kind of AC. The cooling capacity of AC depends on ton. Therefore, it is taken special care of at the time of purchase.

Let us tell you that ton in any AC does not mean its weight. The word ton used in split or window AC directly means its cooling capacity. If explained in simple language, the more tons the AC has, the more area it will be able to cool well.

Ton capacity affects cooling

In air conditioners, one ton of cooling refers to the capacity to remove heat equivalent to 12,000 British Thermal Units (BTUs) every hour. To put it simply, this is the amount of heat needed to melt one ton of ice over the course of a day. If you are buying an AC for a small size room, then you can buy an AC with a capacity of 1 ton or less. But, if you are buying an AC for a large hall or a large bedroom, then you should go for an AC with a capacity of 1.5 ton or 2 ton. In simple words, ton is the measurement of the cooling capacity of any AC.

Let us tell you that an AC with a capacity of 1 ton can remove 12,000 British Thermal Units (BTU) of heat in an hour.

An air conditioner with a capacity of 1.5 tons removes 18,000 British Thermal Units of heat.

An air conditioner with a capacity of 2 tons removes 24,000 British Thermal Units of heat from the room.

ALSO READ: What is Cool Roof Technology that offers winter-like coolness indoors, even in summer?