What is Cool Roof Technology that offers winter-like coolness indoors, even in summer? The Delhi government has decided to implement cool roof technology in all government buildings, including the city's bus terminal. This technology helps keep buildings cool even in the scorching heat.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has decided to implement cool roof technology in various bus terminals and government buildings across the city. This innovative approach will allow passengers and employees to experience a refreshing environment, even during the sweltering summer heat. The cool roof technology will be rolled out at the Vivekananda Bus Terminal, Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, Maharana Pratap Bus Terminal at Kashmiri Gate, and the Delhi Secretariat. Let’s take a closer look at how this technology works. Cool roof technology involves designing roofs that reflect or convert a significant portion of sunlight. By doing so, these roofs don’t absorb heat from direct sunlight, which helps maintain a low temperature inside the building. Compared to traditional roofs, cool roofs absorb far less heat, keeping the entire structure more comfortable.

This technique employs special materials that reflect ultraviolet (UV) rays present in sunlight. Cool roofs are highly efficient at reflecting heat, releasing absorbed warmth quickly into the atmosphere, which keeps them cooler than standard roofs.

What are the benefits of this technology?

By reducing the amount of heat that enters homes and buildings, people often find they don’t need to rely on air conditioning, leading to substantial electricity savings. Additionally, this method contributes to lowering the ambient temperature in the environment. With less heat absorbed, the interior spaces of buildings—such as rooms—remain pleasantly cool.

How does it actually work?

Ordinary roofs can be converted into cool roofs using fiberglass web asphalt shingles. These shingles undergo a ceramic coating process that reflects the intense rays of the sun. In addition, various materials like wooden shingles, polymer shingles, clay tiles, concrete tiles, and slate tiles can be utilised.

Moreover, metal shingles or tiles are also an option. These shingles not only reflect rays effectively but also serve as insulators, preventing heat from reaching the building's walls and keeping indoor spaces cool.

