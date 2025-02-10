Monday, February 10, 2025
     
Google Messages to support WhatsApp Video calls: Major update for Android users

Google Messages is set to introduce a feature which will enable WhatsApp video calls directly from the app, activating automatically when Google Meet is unavailable. It was spotted in the app’s code but is currently inactive, this update aims to simplify video calling for millions of Android users.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Greater Noida Published : Feb 10, 2025 18:32 IST, Updated : Feb 10, 2025 18:41 IST
Google Messages
Image Source : GOOGLE MESSAGES Google Messages

Google Messages is set to introduce a groundbreaking feature which will enable users to make WhatsApp video calls directly from the app. As per the recent reports, this feature is currently inactive but has been spotted within the app’s code. It is further expected to activate automatically when Google Meet is not installed on the caller’s device.

This update will further simplify the video-calling process for millions of Android users who rely on Google Messages as their primary messaging app. Additionally, there is yet another report that suggests that Google Messages is merging its camera viewfinder and gallery picker for a more seamless experience.

WhatsApp integration in Google Messages?

A report filed by Android Authority has indicated that Google Messages may soon integrate WhatsApp’s video calling feature. The publication discovered this functionality in Google Messages version 20250131 through a hidden flag code. However, the feature is currently limited to select beta testers and is yet to be officially rolled out to the public.

Screenshots shared in the report reveal that when users tap on the video call icon in Google Messages, a prompt appears suggesting WhatsApp as an alternative for making video calls. However, this prompt only appears if Google Meet is not installed on the caller’s device.

At present, users can only initiate video calls via Google Meet within Google Messages. If the app is missing, the system redirects users to the Google Play Store to install it.

A solution to a major user concern

With this update, WhatsApp video calls can be launched directly from Google Messages without redirecting users to another app. Instead, the video call opens in full-screen mode instantly, offering a more seamless experience. For users who primarily rely on Google Messages for communication, this feature could eliminate a major inconvenience.

However, reports indicate that this feature will only work for personal chats, while group video calls will still rely on Google Meet. Additionally, if the recipient does not have WhatsApp installed, the call will automatically default to Google Meet.

Google has yet to make an official announcement for the new update

As of now, Google has not officially confirmed the rollout of this feature. Since it is in the early development stage, it remains unclear when it will be available to all Android users. However, if launched, this update could significantly enhance the video-calling experience within Google Messages.

