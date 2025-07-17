Thomson unveils affordable 65-inch, 75-inch mini QD-LED TVs with immersive 108W audio Thomson has launched the most affordable Mini QD LED TV with 65-inch and 75-inch screens in India. This smart TV features a powerful 108W speaker.

New Delhi:

Thomson has introduced a new Mini QD LED TV in India. The newly launched TV is the most affordable option of its kind on the market. It features a powerful 108W audio system and is touted as the slimmest smart TV yet. It is equipped with six speakers, including subwoofers at the back that boost the sound quality. The TV is available in two large sizes: 65 inches and 75 inches, and is available via Flipkart.

Thomson Mini QD LED TV India price and availability

The 65-inch model, called TH75QDMini1022, is priced at Rs 61,999, while the larger 75-inch model, TH75QDMini1044, costs Rs 95,999. Thomson claims these prices are significantly lower than those of similar Mini QD LED TVs from other brands.

Thomson Mini QD LED TV specifications

Both models come with a vibrant 4K display. They include features like local dimming for contrast, and support for high dynamic range (HDR) content, which makes colours more vibrant. The TVs boast a bezelless design and have a strong metal base. Additionally, they can reach a peak brightness of up to 1500 nits, ideal for bright rooms.

These smart TVs run on Google Android system and feature a MediaTek processor coupled with 16GB of storage, and 2GB of RAM. They come pre-loaded with apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. It has also dedicated buttons on the remote for quick access. For connectivity, they feature dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, Google Assistant, and Chromecast.

Sound experience

The Thomson Mini QD LED TVs come with six speakers, including two powerful subwoofers. The TVs support advanced audio formats like Dolby Atmos for a surround sound experience. They also come with various ports for USB and HDMI.

ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 50 Fusion now available for Rs 12,000: Find out where to buy