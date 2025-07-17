Motorola Edge 50 Fusion now available for Rs 12,000: Find out where to buy Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, a 5000mAh battery, and features 68W fast charging.

New Delhi:

Flipkart’s GOAT sale is going to end today, July 17. Still, buyers can get discounts on a variety of products, including smartphones, TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, and more from numerous brands. Among the highlights is the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, a 8GB RAM smartphone launched last year, which is now available at its lowest price ever. The smartphone gets a curved display and vegan leather back panel. This device boasts a robust 5000mAh battery and is being offered at a significant discount compared to its original launch price.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion discount

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion comes in two configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB of storage. Initially priced at Rs 22,999, the 8GB variant is now available for just Rs 18,999.

In addition to this, Flipkart is offering exchange offer up to Rs 18,200. If your old smartphone manages to fetch Rs 7,000, you could get this smartphone for Rs 12,000. It is worth noting that the exact value will depend on the condition of your old smartphone.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion includes a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with support for a 144 Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and features an in-display fingerprint sensor, along with smart water touch protection and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The back of the phone showcases a vegan leather finish.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and offers 256GB of expandable internal storage via a microSD card. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and features 68W fast charging. It runs on Hello OS based on Android 14 and boasts a dual-camera system on the back, which consists of a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 13MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 32MP front camera.

