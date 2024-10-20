This Jio plan under Rs 180 offers 12 OTT subscription for 28 days: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio

Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers in the country has come up with a new prepaid plan which has been priced at Rs 175 and aims at attracting users with affordable benefits. The new plan offers a cost-effective solution and free subscriptions to multiple OTT apps- making it a perfect fit for those who love to binge-watch, making it ideal for entertainment lovers.

Jio prepaid plan- Rs 175

The Rs 175 plan falls under Jio's entertainment category and could be availed via the MyJio app or Jio's official website.

This prepaid plan offers 28 days of validity and 10GB of high-speed data, with no daily capping.

However, it does not include voice calling services and is designed purely for data usage, making it a perfect add-on for existing prepaid plans.

Enjoy 12 OTT subscriptions

One of the biggest highlights of this plan is its free access to 12 popular OTT platforms. These include:

Sony LIV Zee5 Jio Cinema Premium Lionsgate Play Discovery+ Sun NXT Kanchha Lannka Planet Marathi Chaupal DocuBay Epic On Hoichoi

Users could further enjoy these subscriptions for 28 days as part of the Rs 175 plan.

Other entertainment options in this prepaid plan

Furthermore, to the Rs 175 plan, Jio has rolled out three more entertainment-centric prepaid plans which are priced at:

Rs 329

Rs 1029

Rs 1049

These plans could benefit the users with unlimited voice calling, daily data and complimentary OTT subscriptions (which is a plus, when compared to the Rs 175 prepaid plan which does not offer calling benefits). Users can further explore these options on Jio’s official website under the entertainment section.

Jio's freedom plan: Unlimited calling and data flexibility

For those seeking more flexibility, Jio further offers the Rs 355 Freedom plan, which provides validity for a month (30 days) with unlimited calling and 25GB of data. Unlike other plans, there is no daily data limit, which enables the consumer their data at their convenience throughout the month. This plan further offers 100 free SMS per day, adding extra value to the package.

