ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus launched under Rs 80,000: Price, features and more

ASUS has expanded its enterprise-focused laptops lineup with the launch of the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus. The new Chromebook has been reportedly designed for business professionals and offers robust performance, cloud-first functionality, and enhanced security- making it ideal for modern workplaces.

Price and availability

The ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus has been priced at Rs. 76,500 onwards and is now available for purchase in India. Those who are interested in buying the new Chromebook could reach out to authorized ASUS commercial partners for further inquiries and orders.

Powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 processor

Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, it the designed to handle demanding workloads with ease. The machine supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (storage), providing enough memory and storage for seamless multitasking and data handling.

Cloud-first platform with Google Workspace

Built on Google’s Chromebook Plus platform, the new ExpertBook CX54 offers a cloud-centric experience. It comes with integrated Google Workspace tools, which enables the user to easy collaborate and co-editing of documents- making it an ideal choice for businesses which relies on cloud-based workflows.

Durable design with Military-Grade Certification

The ASUS ExpertBook CX54 is built to last, featuring an all-metal construction that has passed military-grade durability tests. This ensures that the laptop can withstand daily wear and tear, making it a reliable choice for professionals on the go.

High-resolution display

The Chromebook Plus sports a 14-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 500 nits brightness, offering vibrant visuals. The anti-glare finish minimizes reflections for better visibility. For video meetings, the laptop includes an 8MP camera with Google’s machine learning HDRnet technology, which enhances dynamic range and exposure.

Connectivity

Connectivity is a key feature of the ExpertBook CX54, which includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It also offers multiple ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports (supporting 4K display and USB PD 3.0), two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, and an HDMI 2.1 port for connecting external displays.

Security and device management

For added security, the laptop is equipped with a Kensington lock slot, a built-in fingerprint sensor, and a Titan C2 security chip from Google. This chip enhances data security and maintains system integrity. Additionally, businesses can opt for the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade, which enables simplified device management through the Google Admin console.

ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus: Specifications

Display: 14-inch IPS LCD, optional touchscreen, 16:10 aspect ratio, WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 500 nits brightness

14-inch IPS LCD, optional touchscreen, 16:10 aspect ratio, WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 500 nits brightness Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155U / Intel MTL Core Ultra 5 Processor 115U

Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155U / Intel MTL Core Ultra 5 Processor 115U RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X

Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Storage: Up to 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD

Up to 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD Ports: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, 1 x 3.5 mm audio jack, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x HDMI 2.1

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, 1 x 3.5 mm audio jack, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x HDMI 2.1 Camera: 8MP with privacy shield

8MP with privacy shield Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Battery : 63Whr

: 63Whr Keyboard: Backlit

The ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is a versatile choice for enterprises seeking a secure, durable, and cloud-oriented laptop solution.

