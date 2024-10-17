Huawei Watch GT 5 launched in India with up to 14 days battery life: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : HUAWEI Huawei Watch GT 5

Huawei has reportedly expanded its smartwatch range in India with the introduction of the Watch GT 5. After making its global debut in September and later launching in China, the wearable is now available in India. It comes in two sizes- 41mm and 46mm- featuring an AMOLED display and a robust battery life, packed with smart fitness tracking capabilities.

Price and availability

The Watch GT 5 is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 41mm variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 46mm model. Buyers can choose from various strap options, including fluoroelastomer and leather for the 41mm size (available in Black, Blue, or White), while the 46mm model offers fluoroelastomer, fabric, or silicone straps in Black or Blue. Additionally, a premium 41mm Gold variant with a stainless-steel strap is priced at Rs. 21,999.

The Watch GT 5 is currently available for pre-order on Flipkart, with sales set to start on October 20. Customers can take advantage of bank offers to purchase the smartwatch at a starting price of Rs. 15,499.

Specifications and features

The Watch GT 5 comes in two sizes with AMOLED displays: a 1.43-inch screen with a pixel density of 326ppi for the 46mm model, and a 1.32-inch screen with a 352ppi pixel density for the 41mm model. It features a rotating crown for easy navigation and comes equipped with a variety of sensors including an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, barometer, temperature sensor, and ambient light sensor.

Fitness tracking and Battery life

Designed for fitness enthusiasts, the Watch GT 5 supports over 100 sports modes, with specialized options like Golf, Diving, and Trail Running. Huawei claims that the 46mm model can deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge, while the 41mm version offers up to 7 days of usage.

Compatibility and additional features

The Huawei Watch GT 5 is compatible with both iOS and Android devices through the Huawei Health app. It includes the Celia keyboard for quick replies, screenshot functionality, and access to third-party apps via the Huawei AppGallery, making it a versatile choice for users seeking a feature-rich smartwatch.

