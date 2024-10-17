Thursday, October 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Honor Pad GT Pro launched with massive 10050 mAh battery and 66W SuperCharge support

Honor Pad GT Pro launched with massive 10050 mAh battery and 66W SuperCharge support

Honor has recently launched the new Pad GT Pro- an Android tablet, in the Chinese market along with Honor X60 and X60 Pro. The new tablet is backed by a 10,050mAh battery and supports 66W SuperCharge.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2024 17:03 IST
Honor Pad GT Pro
Image Source : HONOR Honor

Honor, one of the leading smartphone brands from China has unveiled its new flagship tablet which has been named the Pad GT Pro. The tablet has been launched in the Chinese market and it was launched alongside the Honor X60 and X60 Pro. The company has been bringing a host of premium features to its latest launches, including features like a high-refresh-rate OLED display, a powerful processor and a large battery life.

Price and availability

  1. The Honor Pad GT Pro tablet has been priced at CNY 2,399 onwards (which is around Rs. 28,000) for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
  2. The highest variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at CNY 3,399 (around Rs. 40,000).
  3. The tablet is available in three colour variants:
  • GT Blue
  • Moon Shadow White
  • Star Black

Specifications

Display

The Honor Pad GT Pro comes with a 12.3-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and will have a 3,000 x 1,920 pixel resolution and 290 ppi pixel density. The display further supports IMAX Enhanced, achieving a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, and offers a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is designed with an eight-speaker setup, providing immersive 3D spatial audio for an enhanced media experience.

Performance and battery

The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, offering up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It is equipped with a heat sink to maintain temperature during heavy use, making it suitable for gaming. The device runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14. It is backed by a 10,050mAh battery that supports 66W SuperCharge, ensuring quick and efficient charging.

Camera and connectivity

For photography, the Honor Pad GT Pro has a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, while the front features a 9-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. In terms of connectivity, the tablet offers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port, making it a versatile choice for work and entertainment.

 

ALSO READ: How to make calls without a SIM card? BSNL’s working on THIS new technology to change mobile communication

Related Stories
Honor Pad 9 India launch confirmed: Here's what we know so far

Honor Pad 9 India launch confirmed: Here's what we know so far

Honor Magic 6 to launch in India with new camera design and upgraded features: Details here

Honor Magic 6 to launch in India with new camera design and upgraded features: Details here

Honor Pad 9 available at Rs 22,999: Price, features and more

Honor Pad 9 available at Rs 22,999: Price, features and more

Upcoming smartphone in June 2024: Honor, OnePlus, Vivo and more

Upcoming smartphone in June 2024: Honor, OnePlus, Vivo and more

Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro and Honor 200 Lite launched globally: Details

Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro and Honor 200 Lite launched globally: Details

Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro set to launch in India

Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro set to launch in India

Honor Magic 6 Pro to launch in India this week: Here's what we know so far

Honor Magic 6 Pro to launch in India this week: Here's what we know so far

Honor Magic 6 Pro with 50MP front camera launched in India: Check price, specifications

Honor Magic 6 Pro with 50MP front camera launched in India: Check price, specifications

Honor Pad X8a affordable tablet launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Honor Pad X8a affordable tablet launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Honor Pad X8a Nadal Kids Edition launched with eye protection, parental controls and more

Honor Pad X8a Nadal Kids Edition launched with eye protection, parental controls and more

ALSO READ: ASUS Vivobook S 15/16 OLED Review: Sleek, smart, fast and fabulous!

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Ring launched in India: Price and availability

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement