Honor Pad GT Pro launched with massive 10050 mAh battery and 66W SuperCharge support

Honor, one of the leading smartphone brands from China has unveiled its new flagship tablet which has been named the Pad GT Pro. The tablet has been launched in the Chinese market and it was launched alongside the Honor X60 and X60 Pro. The company has been bringing a host of premium features to its latest launches, including features like a high-refresh-rate OLED display, a powerful processor and a large battery life.

Price and availability

The Honor Pad GT Pro tablet has been priced at CNY 2,399 onwards (which is around Rs. 28,000) for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The highest variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at CNY 3,399 (around Rs. 40,000). The tablet is available in three colour variants:

GT Blue

Moon Shadow White

Star Black

Specifications

Display

The Honor Pad GT Pro comes with a 12.3-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and will have a 3,000 x 1,920 pixel resolution and 290 ppi pixel density. The display further supports IMAX Enhanced, achieving a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, and offers a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is designed with an eight-speaker setup, providing immersive 3D spatial audio for an enhanced media experience.

Performance and battery

The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, offering up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It is equipped with a heat sink to maintain temperature during heavy use, making it suitable for gaming. The device runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14. It is backed by a 10,050mAh battery that supports 66W SuperCharge, ensuring quick and efficient charging.

Camera and connectivity

For photography, the Honor Pad GT Pro has a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, while the front features a 9-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. In terms of connectivity, the tablet offers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port, making it a versatile choice for work and entertainment.

