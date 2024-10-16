Samsung Galaxy Ring launched in India: Price and availability

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung Galaxy Ring has finally arrived in India, following earlier reservations which required an upfront payment of Rs. 1,999. The new ring was first unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked global event which took place in in Paris (July 2024), and it is the latest wearable from the company that offers advanced health tracking features.

The new smart ring has been priced at Rs. 38,999 onwards and the Galaxy Ring is available in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold finishes. The wearable will be available for purchase via the official website of Samsung, Amazon, Flipkart and other selected retail stores.

About the fitting issues of the ring

Talking about the fitting of the ring, customers will be able to use Samsung’s sizing kit ahead of the purchases, and at no-cost EMI options which start at Rs. 1,625 per month for the next 24 months.

Early buyers who will buy the wearable before October 18 will also receive a free 25W travel adapter.

Specifications and design details

The Samsung Galaxy Ring comes in nine different sizes- ranging from size 5 to size 13

The base size 5 model will weigh 2.3 grams and measure 7.0mm in width

The size 13 version is slightly heavier, weighing 3 grams

The wearable is made with a titanium build and boasts an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, making it suitable for use in various environments

It is rated for 10ATM water resistance, enabling it to withstand depths of up to 100 meters.

Samsung Health AI for Advanced Health tracking

The Galaxy Ring runs on Samsung's proprietary Health AI platform, which offers users a comprehensive suite of health-tracking features.

It tracks metrics like Sleep Score, snoring analysis, sleep movement, heart and respiratory rate, and more.

With the Galaxy AI system, users will receive detailed health reports that include insights like Energy Score.

The smart ring is further equipped with a 3-sensor system, which includes:

An optical bio-signal sensor

Temperature sensor

Accelerometer

These sensors will make it a versatile tool for monitoring daily wellness and will be paired seamlessly with the Samsung Health app, which enables the users to keep tabs on their health metrics.

Long battery life and easy charging

The Samsung Galaxy Ring has been designed for all-day wear and delivers up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. It comes with a clamshell design charging case which features LED indicators to show the charging status.

Gesture Control

Furthermore, users could utilize gesture controls like double pinch to take photos or turn off alarms on connected Galaxy smartphones, adding to the ring’s convenience.

