These Motorola smartphones set to receive Android 15 update soon: Check if your device is on the list

Motorola is all set to roll out the Android 15 update for its users. The company is known for lagging behind in terms of software updates and it has not changed even now. However, the company has revealed the list of its smartphones that will get the upcoming Android 15 update. However, as per the list, various Motorola smartphones are not part of the list. Here are all the details you need to know.
Motorola’s upcoming Android updates were discovered by YTechB after they combed through Motorola’s US website. The updates were found across different device pages, rather than in an official master list. YTechB created a useful compilation that covers a large portion of Motorola's lineup, including the Edge and Razr series, as well as several Moto G models.
Here's is a tentative list of Motorola smartphones eligible for Android 15 update
Motorola Edge
- Motorola Edge Plus 2023
- Motorola Edge 2024
- Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Motorola Edge 50
- Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 50 Neo
- Motorola Edge 50 Pro
- Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
Moto G
- Moto G Power 5G 2024
- Moto G 5G 2024
- Moto G Stylus 5G 2024
- Moto G34 5G
- Moto G35
- Moto G45
- Moto G55
- Moto G75
- Moto G85
Motorola Razr
- Motorola Razr 2023 (Razr 40)
- Motorola Razr Plus 2023 (Razr 40 Ultra)
- Motorola Razr 2024 (Razr 50)
- Motorola Razr Plus 2024 (Razr 50 Ultra)
ThinkPhone
- ThinkPhone
- ThinkPhone 25
It is worth noting that some of these smartphones are not even available in India.
