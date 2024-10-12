These Motorola smartphones set to receive Android 15 update soon: Check if your device is on the list

Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola smartphone

Motorola is all set to roll out the Android 15 update for its users. The company is known for lagging behind in terms of software updates and it has not changed even now. However, the company has revealed the list of its smartphones that will get the upcoming Android 15 update. However, as per the list, various Motorola smartphones are not part of the list. Here are all the details you need to know.

Motorola’s upcoming Android updates were discovered by YTechB after they combed through Motorola’s US website. The updates were found across different device pages, rather than in an official master list. YTechB created a useful compilation that covers a large portion of Motorola's lineup, including the Edge and Razr series, as well as several Moto G models.

Here's is a tentative list of Motorola smartphones eligible for Android 15 update

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge Plus 2023

Motorola Edge 2024

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 50

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Moto G

Moto G Power 5G 2024

Moto G 5G 2024

Moto G Stylus 5G 2024

Moto G34 5G

Moto G35

Moto G45

Moto G55

Moto G75

Moto G85

Motorola Razr

Motorola Razr 2023 (Razr 40)

Motorola Razr Plus 2023 (Razr 40 Ultra)

Motorola Razr 2024 (Razr 50)

Motorola Razr Plus 2024 (Razr 50 Ultra)

ThinkPhone

ThinkPhone 25

It is worth noting that some of these smartphones are not even available in India.

