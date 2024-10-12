iQoo 13 launch date revealed along with its key specifications: Here's what you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : IQOO iQoo smartphone

iQoo is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone. Ahead of its launch, its various details have been leaked online which includes its design and display. Now, the latest report suggests its tentative launch date. According to a leak from SmartPrix, it is rumoured that iQOO may be planning to launch its next flagship smartphone in India on December 5. However, the leak does not provide clarity on whether this date pertains to the global launch or if the smartphone will be available in China earlier. It seems that iQOO is committed to minimising the wait for its international customers to get their hands on its upcoming flagship device.

iQoo 13 India price (expected)

In terms of pricing, previous reports have suggested that the iQOO 13 could start at around Rs 55,000 in India.

iQOO 13 specifications (expected)

The upcoming iQOO 13 is anticipated to come equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, offering a seamless performance along with up to 16GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB of storage. Impressively, it outperformed the Galaxy S25 Ultra's overclocked 8 Elite chip in a Geekbench test.

On the software front, the iQOO 13 is expected to run on the Android 15-based OriginOS 5 operating system, which recently made its official debut. In terms of photography, the phone is likely to feature a triple 50MP camera setup including a main sensor, an ultrawide lens, and a telephoto lens.

However, the most noteworthy feature of the iQOO 13 might be its display. iQOO has confirmed that the phone will boast BOE's latest Q10 panel, offering a stunning 2K resolution and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. The Q10 display is also reported to deliver higher brightness, a longer lifespan, and lower colour deviation compared to its competitors.

Additionally, the iQOO 13 is rumoured to be powered by a substantial 6150mAh battery with support for 100W PPS and PD charging. Leaks also suggest that the phone may come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a metal frame, and a "Halo" light strip for added style.

