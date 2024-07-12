These BSNL 365-day plans offer impressive benefits at affordable prices

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL annual plans

BSNL is preparing to launch its 4G service across India soon. The state-owned telecom company has already introduced its 4G services in certain telecom circles and is anticipated to expand the service across the country next month. In addition to the network upgrade, BSNL is also in competition with private telecom companies. Recently, the company introduced recharge plans that offer more benefits compared to those of private companies. BSNL also has the most affordable plan with 365 days of validity.

Here we are listing all recharge plans from BSNL that offer 365 days of validity.

BSNL Rs 1198 prepaid recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 1198

It is valid for 365 days

This plan offers 300 minutes of voice calling with 3GB of data and 30 SMS per month

BSNL Rs 1999 prepaid recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 1999

It is valid for 365 days

This plan offers unlimited voice calling with 600GB of data for 365 days and 100 SMS per day

BSNL Rs 2999 prepaid recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 2999

It is valid for 365 days

This plan offers unlimited voice calling with 3GB of data per data and 100 SMS per day

Meanwhile, the technology giant Apple has issued a new warning to iPhone users in at least 98 countries, including India, about a potential new mercenary spyware attack similar to 'Pegasus'. According to the Apple warning, they have detected that "you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is attempting to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID.

In its warning, the iPhone maker stated that the attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Apple emphasized that while it's never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, the company has high confidence in this warning, and urged to take it seriously.

ALSO READ: BSNL's 1GB daily data for 28-day plan: Is it best when compared with Airtel, Jio, Vi?