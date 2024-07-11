These Airtel affordable plans are best if you need lumpsum data, extended validity

After the recent tariff hike, all types of recharges from major telecom operators in India have become more expensive. Many users keep two SIM cards in their smartphones. The secondary SIM is typically used for emergency situations, such as when the network connectivity is low or absent on the primary SIM, or for official purposes.
Due to the increased cost of recharges, users are looking for value recharge plans that provide extended validity, unlimited calls, and a fixed amount of data. These types of plans are available at affordable prices and will keep the SIM active for a longer duration.
Here, we have listed all the value recharge plans from Airtel that you can use to keep your SIM active.
Airtel Rs 1999 value prepaid recharge plan
- This recharge plan is priced at Rs 1,999
- It is valid for 365 days
- It offers 24GB of data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day
Airtel Rs 509 value prepaid recharge plan
- This recharge plan is priced at Rs 509
- It is valid for 84 days
- It offers 6GB of data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day
Airtel Rs 355 value prepaid recharge plan
- This recharge plan is priced at Rs 355
- It is valid for 30 days
- It offers 25GB of data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day
Airtel Rs 199 value prepaid recharge plan
- This recharge plan is priced at Rs 199
- It is valid for 28 days
- It offers 2GB of data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day
Airtel Rs 219 value prepaid recharge plan
- This recharge plan is priced at Rs 219
- It is valid for 30 days
- It offers 3GB of data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day
Airtel Rs 609 value prepaid recharge plan
- This recharge plan is priced at Rs 609
- It is valid for 1 month
- It offers 60GB of data with unlimited calling and 300 SMS
Airtel Rs 589 value prepaid recharge plan
- This recharge plan is priced at Rs 589
- It is valid for 30 days
- It offers 50GB of data with unlimited calling and 300 SMS
Airtel Rs 489 value prepaid recharge plan
- This recharge plan is priced at Rs 489
- It is valid for 77 days
- It offers 6GB of data with unlimited calling and 600 SMS
