These Airtel affordable plans are best if you need lumpsum data, extended validity

After the recent tariff hike, all types of recharges from major telecom operators in India have become more expensive. Many users keep two SIM cards in their smartphones. The secondary SIM is typically used for emergency situations, such as when the network connectivity is low or absent on the primary SIM, or for official purposes.

Due to the increased cost of recharges, users are looking for value recharge plans that provide extended validity, unlimited calls, and a fixed amount of data. These types of plans are available at affordable prices and will keep the SIM active for a longer duration.

Here, we have listed all the value recharge plans from Airtel that you can use to keep your SIM active.

Airtel Rs 1999 value prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 1,999

It is valid for 365 days

It offers 24GB of data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day

Airtel Rs 509 value prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 509

It is valid for 84 days

It offers 6GB of data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day

Airtel Rs 355 value prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 355

It is valid for 30 days

It offers 25GB of data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day

Airtel Rs 199 value prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 199

It is valid for 28 days

It offers 2GB of data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day

Airtel Rs 219 value prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 219

It is valid for 30 days

It offers 3GB of data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day

Airtel Rs 609 value prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 609

It is valid for 1 month

It offers 60GB of data with unlimited calling and 300 SMS

Airtel Rs 589 value prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 589

It is valid for 30 days

It offers 50GB of data with unlimited calling and 300 SMS

Airtel Rs 489 value prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 489

It is valid for 77 days

It offers 6GB of data with unlimited calling and 600 SMS

