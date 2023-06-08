There need to be more safety audits for next GPT- Sam Altman

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV There need to be more safety audits for the next GPT- Sam Altman

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman recently confirmed that the company is currently not training GPT-5, the successor to GPT-4. Speaking at a conference in Delhi, Altman stated that there is still a lot of work to be done before GPT-5 can be developed, emphasizing that they are not even close to starting the training process. Altman highlighted the importance of conducting more safety audits and expressed his inability to provide a timeline for the release of the next version of GPT.

This announcement comes in the midst of growing concerns among AI researchers and industry leaders about the rapid advancement of AI technology. In March, prominent entrepreneurs and AI experts, including Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak, called for a pause in the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4 for a minimum of six months. Their open letter garnered support from over 1,100 AI researchers and executives worldwide, urging a halt to "all giant AI experiments."

ALSO READ: After Snapchat, now Instagram to introduce its chatbot: All details here

Altman later acknowledged the lack of technical nuance in the open letter but maintained that OpenAI had not commenced training GPT-5 and had no plans to do so for the foreseeable future. In May, during his testimony before the US Senate in Washington, D.C., Altman stressed the need for government regulation as AI technology grows increasingly powerful. He acknowledged the potential risks associated with generative AI technology and the concerns raised by senators regarding AI chatbots like ChatGPT, particularly in the context of the 2024 presidential election.

ALSO READ: Twitter brings changes to the edit tweet feature, extends the time limit to one hour: Know more

Altman's remarks reflect a cautious approach to AI development and a commitment to ensuring safety and responsible innovation. While the exact timeline for GPT-5 remains uncertain, it is evident that OpenAI is taking these concerns seriously and is focused on addressing potential risks associated with AI systems.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News