Telegram introduces new content reporting feature following CEO Pavel Durov's arrest

Telegram has introduced 'Report' buttons across all its apps, allowing users to quickly flag illegal content to moderators. This move comes in the wake of CEO Pavel Durov's arrest, signalling the platform's efforts to bolster its moderation practices.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 08, 2024 13:20 IST
Telegram
Image Source : FILE Telegram

Telegram’s CEO and founder, Pavel Durov, was arrested on August 25, facing allegations of allowing criminal activities on the platform. French authorities have been reportedly issuing an arrest warrant, accusing Durov of offences such as fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, and promoting terrorism. Durov has denied the claims, calling the arrest "misguided" and expressing that the authorities should have targeted the service, not him, in line with legal procedures.

Changes in Telegram's Moderation Policies

In response to growing scrutiny, Telegram has made notable changes to its content moderation process. Previously, the company stated on its FAQ page that private chats were exempt from moderation requests, ensuring user privacy. However, as of September 5, this statement has been removed. The updated FAQ now highlights that all Telegram apps include 'Report' buttons, allowing users to easily flag illegal content to moderators. This step is part of Telegram's effort to strengthen moderation after Durov’s arrest.

Clarification on End-to-End Encryption Rumors

Following the changes in moderation policies, rumours surfaced about Telegram potentially ending end-to-end encryption for private chats. However, Telegram has dismissed these reports, stating that no such change has occurred. The company clarified that private chats remain encrypted and that the recent FAQ update only aimed to provide clearer instructions on reporting content.

Concerns Over Telegram’s Large Group Capacity

Critics have long voiced concerns over Telegram’s large group capacity, which can host up to 200,000 members. This feature has been exploited for the spread of fake news, hate speech, and harmful content. In the UK, Telegram faced backlash for harbouring far-right channels that coordinated violent unrest in multiple cities. As a result, calls for greater accountability and moderation on the platform have increased.

Telegram’s commitment to moderation

Despite being labelled as an "anarchic paradise," Durov defended Telegram’s moderation efforts. He emphasized that millions of harmful posts and channels are removed daily, and the platform is committed to improving safety. The introduction of the new reporting feature is a step in that direction, making it easier for users to report content and assisting Telegram’s moderators in curbing illegal activities.

