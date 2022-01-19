TECNO launches POP 5 Pro launched in India at Rs. 8499

Follow us on Image Source : PR TECHNO POP 5 PRO

Highlights Available in three new exciting colors including Ice Blue, Deepsea Luster, and Sky Cyan

TECNO POP 5 Pro can be purchased at all leading retail stores starting today

It supports 14 regional language and faces recognition for unlocking

TECNO, a smartphone brand launches POP 5 pro smartphone, new addition under its ‘POP Series’. The handset is priced at Rs 8,499 and is available in retail as well as in the online stores

The new POP 5 Pro smartphone comes with a 6.52 HD+ dot-notch display. The handset is backed by a 6,000 mAh battery and is powered by HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 Go. On the camera front, the handset comes with 8-megapixel AI dual rear camera and a 5- megapixel selfie camera of Pop 5 Pro which has a front flashlight and wide F2.0 aperture.

The smartphone is loaded with 3GB RAM and packs 32GB internal storage which can further be expanded up to 256 GB with the use of a micro-SD card. The handset is protected by IPX2 Splash Resistant technology, supports 14 regional language support, faces recognition for unlocking.

The POP 5 Pro is a flagship-grade smartphone from TECHNO with enhanced display, camera, and battery, claims the company.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TRANSSION India, said, “At TECNO, our vision is to democratize industry-leading premium technology by offering them at competitive price points. Being a consumer-centric brand, we endeavor to build technology that resonates with the needs, wants, demands, and aspirations of the young and vibrant India. The POP 5 Pro bears testimony to this commitment, where we envisioned bringing in a flagship-level smartphone with best-in-breed features that appeal to the youth. We are confident that with the all-new POP 5 Pro hitting the markets, we will be successful in leaving our indelible mark in the hearts and minds of today’s young Bharat.”