Tata Digital becomes a key player in ONDC credit services, crossing 1 million applications Tata Digital has become the largest contributor to credit adoption on the ONDC Network, processing over one million loan applications in just three months through its Tata Neu loan marketplace. With 14 lending partners, the platform is helping democratise financial access.

New Delhi:

Tata Digital has been emerging as a frontrunner in the mission to democratize credit access in India by actively adopting the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). As one of the first and largest buyer platforms for financial services on ONDC, Tata Digital has already processed more than one million personal loan applications in just three months. This makes it the biggest contributor to loan applications, users, and disbursals on the network.

Scale, trust and inclusion

The company’s rapid growth aligns perfectly with ONDC’s vision of creating an open, interoperable, and inclusive digital financial framework. Tata Digital’s loan marketplace, hosted on the Tata Neu app, currently features 14 lending partners, two of which were integrated through ONDC itself. This multi-lender model provides borrowers with flexibility, competitive pricing, and tailor-made options for both salaried and self-employed customers, including those new to credit.

(Image Source : FILE)Tata Digital leads charge in democratizing Credit on ONDC network

Commitment to financial services

“Our participation on the ONDC network signals Tata Digital's commitment to supporting India's digital public infrastructure and democratizing access to financial products,” said Gaurav Hazrati, President, Financial Services at Tata Digital.

He noted strong uptake in gold loans, reflecting the platform’s adaptability to changing consumer needs. The platform promises a seamless, paperless, and fully digital loan process, with near-instant disbursals.

ONDC’s role in credit access

According to Vibhor Jain, Acting CEO and COO at ONDC, the network is transforming credit access by allowing fintechs and lenders to connect seamlessly through a single integration. Consumers benefit from transparent access to multiple loan options, while derived data helps responsibly underwrite credit for underserved segments. The aim is to build a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem where credit is simple and universally accessible.

Public-private collaboration

Through this collaboration, Tata Digital is setting a benchmark in digital lending by leveraging its scale and consumer trust. By offering instant disbursals, zero paperwork, and broad lender coverage, the Tata Neu marketplace is helping make financial inclusion a reality across India.