Switching to BSNL 4G? Here's how to activate it on your device BSNL has launched its 4G service in the Delhi-NCR region to celebrate Independence Day. Users will now experience superfast 4G connectivity and high-speed internet access in Delhi.

BSNL has officially launched its 4G service in the Delhi and NCR telecom circles to coincide with the 78th anniversary of India's independence. This launch extends 4G services to users of both BSNL and MTNL in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram. To access the service, users must have a compatible device and a 4G SIM card.

Here's how existing BSNL or MTNL users can activate 4G on their phones:

Get eKYC done first

In a statement, BSNL explained that it has launched 4G services in Delhi under a Partner Network Access Agreement. Therefore, users with an old 2G or 3G SIM card will need to upgrade to a 4G SIM. This requires completing an eKYC (electronic Know Your Customer) process, which can be done at a BSNL or MTNL office or with an official partner.

How to activate 4G on your phone

If you already have a 4G SIM card, you simply need to adjust a setting on your smartphone. The process is as follows:

Go to your phone's Settings.

Navigate to Mobile Network or Mobile Operator settings.

Select the preferred network type and choose an option like "4G/3G/2G," "LTE/3G/2G," or "5G/4G/3G/2G."

After this change, your phone will start displaying the 4G or LTE network, allowing BSNL or MTNL users to access high-speed data.

Introducing the Rs 1 plan

BSNL has also introduced an introductory plan priced at Rs 1, specifically for new 4G users. This plan offers a validity of 30 days and includes unlimited calling, free national roaming, 2 GB of high-speed data per day, and 100 free SMS messages daily.

