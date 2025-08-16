Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 16, 2025: 100% working redeem codes you will get free Diamonds Garena has introduced new redeem codes for Free Fire Max players in India. These redeem codes are fully functioning and provide players with various gaming items, including diamonds, for free.

New Delhi:

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game in India, with a huge following among children and young adults. The game's exceptional gameplay and graphics provide players with a fantastic experience. Players eagerly await new redeem codes, which offer a variety of free in-game items.

Garena releases new redeem codes for each region. To claim free items, you must use codes specifically for the Indian region. These codes are only active for a limited time, so it's important to redeem them as soon as possible. On August 16, 2025, Garena is offering players a wide range of rewards, including pets, characters, emotes, glue walls, gun skins, diamonds, and bundles. These items can help you improve your gaming skills.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 16, 2025:

RD3TZK7WME65

FPUS5XQ2TNZK

TFX9J3Z2RP64

FFCBRAXQTS9S

FFRSX4CYHLLQ

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FFNGY7PP2NWC

F8YC4TN6VKQ9

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

V44ZX8Y7GJ52

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FFBYS2MQX9KM

FFRINGY2KDZ9

ZRW3J4N8VX56

FFDMNSW9KG2

FFYNC9V2FTNN

FVTCQK2MFNSK

XN7TP5RM3K49

FFSKTXVQF2NR

NPTF2FWSPXN9

Redeem codes are alphanumeric and typically 13 to 16 characters long. While Garena also provides free items through in-game events, these often require players to complete various tasks. Redeem codes, on the other hand, have no such conditions.

Without redeem codes, players would have to use diamonds—which are purchased with real money—to acquire gaming items. The great thing about today's redeem codes is that they even offer free diamonds. To activate the codes, simply visit Garena's official redemption website.

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes:

Visit the official redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Log in to your Free Fire account.

Enter the redeem code into the text box.

Click the "Confirm" button.

Once the code is successfully redeemed, your rewards will be delivered to your in-game account within 24 hours.

Please note: While the original Free Fire game is banned in India, the Free Fire MAX version is still available. These codes are region-specific and have a limited validity period. If a code has expired or is not valid in your area, you may receive an error message.