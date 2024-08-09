Supreme Court of India implements AI for judicial translation, legal research: Centre

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Supreme Court of India implements AI

The Supreme Court of India has implemented Artificial Intelligence (AI) language technology to translate judicial documents, improve legal research, and automate various processes. This announcement was made by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Friday. Since February 2023, AI has also been used to transcribe oral arguments in Constitution Bench matters.

The minister informed that a Committee led by an Hon’ble Judge of the Supreme Court has been established to oversee the translation of important Supreme Court and High Court judgments into vernacular languages.

Furthermore, the AI translation committees of the High Courts are actively supervising the translation of Supreme Court and High Court judgments into regional languages. Currently, eight High Courts have already launched e-High Court Reports (e-HCR), with others in the process of doing so.

The AI Committees have also directed the High Courts to request their respective State Governments to translate all Central and State legislation, rules, and regulations into regional languages and make them available on State websites.

Using AI, “36,271 Supreme Court judgments have been translated into Hindi, and 17,142 judgments have been translated into 16 other regional languages,” till August 5, the Minister said, adding that these translations are available on the e-SCR portal.

It is worth noting that no separate funds have been allocated for this translation project. Nevertheless, the Supreme Court continues to make significant strides in ensuring that legal documents are accessible to all citizens, enhancing transparency and inclusivity in the Indian judicial system.

Meanwhile, the security agencies plan to deploy artificial intelligence (AI)-based security systems with enhanced surveillance features and automated crowd estimation facilities at and around the Red Fort for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, according to sources. A document revealed that CCTVs with video analytics features will be installed at important locations within the venue.

ALSO READ: Draft Broadcast Services Bill 2024: What is it and why it has raised concerns of freedom of speech?

Inputs from IANS