Studio Ghibli images: Why its trending and OpenAI's role behind it Studio Ghibli images are currently trending on various social media platforms. Users are creating their Studio Ghibli-style images, but there is an AI tool behind this.

A new social media trend has taken everyone by storm, captivating everyone from everyday users to celebrities and tech giants like Elon Musk, who are all sharing their Studio Ghibli-inspired images. If you're curious about how this trend began, we've got all the information you need right here. OpenAI, the well-known company behind ChatGPT, has launched an impressive new tool designed to help users generate images. This latest offering from OpenAI stands out as one of the most advanced image-making tools available.

According to the company, this image generator tool has been integrated with GPT-4o to enhance its capabilities. OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, has called it nothing short of remarkable and one-of-a-kind. This tool is set to streamline many tasks for its users.

Altman expressed astonishment when he first saw the images produced by the tool, noting how difficult it was to believe they were created by AI. He mentioned that this tool is expected to boost users' creative potential, allowing them to produce incredible results. However, he also pointed out that it may generate images that could raise eyebrows.

Why it has taken social media by storm?

OpenAI recently shared details about this innovative image creator in a blog post. They highlighted that the GPT-4o image generation tool offers a deeper understanding of text, allowing for more accurate and imaginative images based on the prompts users provide. This tool holds great promise for various applications, including game development, education, and historical research content.

If you're interested in trying out the GPT-4o image generation tool, it's currently available to users of the Plus, Pro, and Team plans of ChatGPT. OpenAI plans to extend access to Enterprise and Education users soon. Additionally, developers will be able to utilise this feature via API in the coming weeks.

