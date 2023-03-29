Spotify update: What is the new 'Niche Mixes' feature?

Follow us on Image Source : SPOTIFY Spotify Niche Mixes

Spotify, a music streaming platform has recently introduced a new feature called "Niche Mixes" which will enable the users to personalise the playlist which will combine all the Mixes, offered in a playful way.

How to access the new feature?

To access the Niche Mixes, users will have to navigate to the "Made For You" hub which is under the Search tab. There, users will find 5 to 10 Mixes already created by Spotify, which is the music streaming platform already, hoping to be liked by the user, the platform stated in the blog post.

The blog further states: "If you're looking to get super specific, search for an activity, vibe, or aesthetic that describes the moment you're in, and then add the word 'mix' at the end."

Who can access the new Niche Mixes feature?

Mixes are available for all people across the world including the Free and Premium users, who are using the platform in English.

The existing Mixes include:

Mood Mixes

Decades Mixes

Genre Mixes

With the new launch of the new Niche Mixes, Spotify has expanded its Mixes family.

Last month, the music streaming platform launched its personalised music feature 'DJ' which is powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

The company defined the DJ feature as a personalised AI guide that knows users and their "music taste" so well that it can choose what to play for them.

