Split ACs get massive price drop on Flipkart, with up to 55 per cent off in off-season sale

With winter slowly fading, it's the perfect time to prepare your home for the scorching summer ahead. This summer, if you are planning to buy an air conditioner, then now is the right time as Flipkart is offering huge discounts on 1.5-ton split ACs from top brands. You can save up to 55 per cent on premium Split ACs from popular brands like Samsung, Blue Star, Daikin, Voltas, LG, Carrier and O-General.

Along with flat discounts, Flipkart is also providing exchange and bank offers to help users save more.

Let’s take a look at some of the best deals available on Flipkart right now.

1. Daikin 1.5 Ton 5-Star Split Inverter AC (2023 Model) – Now at Rs 45,490

Original price: Rs 67,200 Discount: 32 per cent Final price: Rs 45,490 Exchange offer: Additional Rs 5,100 off

This inverter AC comes with 2.5 filter technology, which ensures clean air while keeping your home cool.

2. Voltas 1.5 ton 3-star split AC – Now at Rs 33,990

Original Price: Rs 62,990 Discount: 46 per cent Final Price: Rs 33,990 Bank Offer: 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

A great option from Voltas, this energy-efficient AC comes at an unbeatable price.

3. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3-star split inverter AC (2024 model) – Now at Rs 36,990

Original Price: Rs 64,250 Discount: 42 per cent Final Price: Rs 36,990 Exchange Offer: Rs 5,100 off

This AC comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, making it a smart choice for modern homes.

4. O-General 1.5 Ton 3-Star Split Inverter AC – Now at Rs 49,990

Original Price: Rs 1,11,180 Discount: 55 per cent Final Price: Rs 49,990

One of the biggest discounts in the sale, O-General’s AC offers premium cooling with powerful performance.

5. LG Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling 1.5 Ton Split AC – Now at Rs 45,790

Original Price: Rs 89,990 Discount: 49 per cent Final Price: Rs 45,790 Special Feature: Hot & Cold mode + HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

LG’s latest Hot and Cold Split AC further ensures year-round comfort with smart cooling features and blowing hot air when writers- making it a perfect fit for both seasons.

Why buy an AC now?

Flipkart is offering the best off-season discounts at the moment. Users will be able to avail of l flat discounts + exchange and Bank offers Buy before prices go up in summer.

These deals are for a limited period only (until the offer lasts, so grab your preferred 1.5-ton split AC before the prices shoot up

