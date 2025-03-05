Google Phone App now warns users about spam calls: Here’s how it works Google is enhancing its Phone app with a new call filtering update that helps users categorize and manage their calls more efficiently. Initially introduced in the beta version last month, this feature was available only to select testers.

Google is rolling out a new feature in its Phone app that enhances call management by categorizing calls based on their type. This update is designed to help users filter out spam calls, manage unknown numbers, and organize their call logs more effectively.

Google’s new call filtering feature: What’s changing?

According to reports, Google’s Phone app now displays calls in separate categories rather than in a single, unfiltered list. The new filters include:

All Calls

Missed Calls

Contacts

Spam Calls

Non-Spam Calls

This feature further aims at helping the users to quickly find important calls without sorting through unwanted numbers. However, as of now, the app does not allow users to filter calls based on incoming or outgoing status, limiting the customization options.

Who gets this feature first?

The call filtering update was initially introduced in the Phone app’s 159.0.718038457-public beta-pixel2024 update last month. At first, only beta testers had access to this feature. However, a new report from Android Authority confirms that Google has now started rolling it out to all Android users.

This update appears to be a server-side rollout, meaning not everyone will get it at the same time. Some users may receive the update sooner, while others may have to wait a little longer.

Google’s ongoing efforts to block spam calls

This new call filtering feature is part of Google’s broader strategy to reduce spam calls and improve user experience. Other features include:

Call Screen on Pixel smartphones: This function allows the AI-powered assistant to screen calls on behalf of the user. It can identify the caller, determine the reason for the call, and even provide a transcript of the conversation.

Reverse Lookup Tool: This tool helps users identify unknown callers and filter out spam calls more efficiently.

Google continues to introduce AI-driven solutions to make calling safer and more convenient for users worldwide.

How to get this feature on your Android smartphone

To check if the feature is available on your device, update your Google Phone app to the latest version via the Google Play Store. If you don’t see the feature yet, wait for the server-side rollout to reach your device.

With spam and scam calls on the rise, Google’s latest update is a welcome improvement for Android users who want more control over their call logs.

