Sony launches Pulse Explore earbuds and Pulse Elite headset for PS5 in India

Sony has expanded its PlayStation 5 accessories lineup in India with the launch of the Pulse series audio devices. The newly introduced Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and Pulse Elite wireless headset are designed to enhance the gaming experience with premium sound quality and seamless connectivity.

Sony PlayStation Pulse Series: Price and Availability in India

Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds: Priced at Rs. 18,990

Pulse Elite Wireless Headset: Priced at Rs. 12,990

Both devices will be available starting October 11 across Sony Centres, Amazon, Flipkart, and select retail stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. In select cities, users can also purchase these from Blinkit for quick delivery.

Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds: Features and Specifications

The Pulse Explore earbuds are equipped with planar magnetic drivers, delivering crisp audio that brings games to life. They feature PlayStation Link technology for lossless audio, low-latency performance, and quick pairing with the PlayStation 5 console. The earbuds also work with Windows PCs, Apple Macs, and smartphones.

For clear in-game communication, the earbuds come with two hidden microphones that utilize AI-powered noise-rejection technology. Sony claims the earbuds offer 5 hours of gameplay, with an additional 10 hours provided by the included charging case.

Pulse Elite Wireless Headset: Features and specifications

Similar to the Pulse Explore earbuds, the Pulse Elite headset uses planar magnetic drivers and PlayStation Link for high-quality audio and fast connectivity with the PS5. The headset features a retractable microphone with AI-powered noise rejection for clearer communication with fellow gamers.

Sony claims that the Pulse Elite headset can last up to 30 hours on a single charge and supports quick charging, allowing users to jump back into their gaming sessions without long waits.

Enhanced gaming experience for PS5 users

With the launch of the Pulse Explore earbuds and Pulse Elite headset, Sony aims to elevate the audio experience for PlayStation 5 users in India. These devices promise premium sound quality, seamless connectivity, and long-lasting battery life, making them a great addition for any gamer looking to upgrade their audio setup.

