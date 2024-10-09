Get BSNL 4G SIM delivered to your doorstep in just 10 minutes: Know-how?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Get BSNL 4G SIM delivered to your doorstep in just 10 minutes

BSNL is stepping up its game in the telecom market with a new, convenient way for users to get their BSNL 4G SIM card delivered directly to their homes. With this move, the state-run telecom service provider of India aims to attract more customers by offering a seamless way to switch, especially as other providers like Jio and Airtel raise their prices.

Here’s how BSNL is making waves in the market.

BSNL prepares to challenge Jio and Airtel with stronger network

When other telecom service providers are hiking their recharge plan prices, BSNL- on the other hand has been working on providing better affordable, reasonable plans to Indian users.

Recently, the telecom company gained popularity but faced stiff competition as private players entered the market with cheaper plans and faster 5G services. However, as the big players like Jio, Airtel and Vi have increased their tariffs, Indian users have been working and looking towards more affordable options, which are leading many to turn back to BSNL.

To meet this demand, BSNL has been reportedly enhancing its network with 1 lakh 4G towers across the country. It further aims at setting the foundation of 80,000 towers by October 2024 and an additional 21,000 towers by March 2025.

This network expansion is said to provide a better 4G experience to the users and pave the way for BSNL’s 5G services which are expected to launch by next year (speculated).

Order BSNL 4G SIM from Home: Easy and fast delivery

With the new service being introduced, BSNL will solve the hustle to travel the store and waiting in lines. With BSNL’s new service, users will be able to order a BSNL 4G SIM online and get it delivered within 10 minutes.

BSNL has partnered with Prune for this quick delivery service, which makes it easier than ever for new and existing customers to get connected.

How to order a BSNL 4G SIM online: Step-by-step guide

Follow these simple steps to get your BSNL 4G SIM delivered right to your doorstep:

Visit the official website: Open the Prune website on your mobile or laptop by going to https://prune.co.in/. Select ‘Buy Sim Card’: Choose the ‘Buy Sim Card’ option from the website menu. Choose your country and operator: Select India as the country and BSNL as the network operator. Pick a plan: Browse through the available FRC plans and select the one that suits you. Enter your details: Provide your name, mobile number, and delivery address. You will receive an OTP for verification. Get SIM delivered: After completing these steps, your BSNL 4G SIM will be delivered to your home in just 10 minutes.

With this innovative approach to SIM delivery and a focus on improving its network, BSNL is poised to win back customers looking for a cost-effective alternative to the expensive plans offered by Jio and Airtel.

