Snapchat Update: New AR feature will enable creators to make money

Snapchat has reported that the new AR feature will let the developers make money and motivates them to keep building more creatives. Users will now be able to buy digital goods with Snap Tokens.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: December 08, 2022 15:37 IST
Snapchat
Image Source : PIXABAY Snapchat

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat has announced its upcoming new augmented reality (AR) feature which will enable the creators to make money.

Snap made the announcement at its Lensfest developer event earlier this week and has claimed that it has been working with some creators to build lenses that include purchasable digital goods, reported The Verge.

Users will now be able to buy digital goods with Snap Tokens.

The company hopes that the feature will let the developers make money and motivates them to keep building more creatives.

"We're very optimistic that this will create more opportunities for Snapchatters to pay for the value that they're getting in our experience," Bobby Murphy, chief technology officer, of Snap, said in a statement.

"And then also motivate even more investment and time and effort and increase the level of quality around use cases."

Establishing an AR business is crucial for Snap's long-term prospects.

The company is aware that face lenses on smartphones are not the ultimate form of AR as long-term vision requires dedicated glasses, always-on experiences and intelligent software.

"If I do choose to put a piece of hardware on my face, It has to be adding value to my life almost every minute that I'm wearing it; otherwise, I will choose not to do it," said Qi Pan, director of computer vision engineering, Snap.

