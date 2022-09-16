Friday, September 16, 2022
     
Snapchat launches new iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets and chat shortcuts: Know more

"Our new Lock Screen Widgets, available now with iOS 16, keeps conversations with your bestie saved right to your lock screen so you can start chats with one tap," Snapchat said in a company's official blog.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: September 16, 2022 12:03 IST
Snapchat, an instant messaging platform has started to roll out a new feature specially designed for the new iOS 16 users. The company has unveiled iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets for iPhone users, which have been introduced to help keep conversations with friends easy.

"Our new Lock Screen Widgets, available now with iOS 16, keeps conversations with your bestie saved right to your lock screen so you can start chats with one tap," the company said in a blog post.

"With this new tool, you can save yourself the scrolling when you want to start Snapping, keeping visual conversations with the Snapchat Camera right at your fingertips," it added.

Snap chat mentioned that its New Chat Shortcuts at the top of the chat tab will make it easy to do things like spot unread Snaps and Chats from friends, see missed calls, and reply to stories.

"Our Shortcuts will also remind you if you owe a reply and show you when birthdays are coming up, so you never miss someone's special day or leave a friend on read," the company said.

Snapchat is also introducing new tools like Question Stickers.

Last month, the platform introduced a dual camera feature for Snapchatters to capture multiple perspectives and themes at the same time.

The dual camera feature has four layouts, including a vertical, horizontal, picture-in-picture, and cutout.

