Snapchat adds customization options to its paid service

Snapchat, a popular social media platform for sharing photos and videos with various filters and backgrounds has been reportedly adding three new features to its paid subscription service called 'Snapchat+'. The three new features will include new customisation options for the users who are posting various snaps on the platform.

Snapchat+ subscribers will now be able to make the look and feel of the application more personalised by customising the camera capture button, application icons and other features, reported TechCrunch.

Users can change the camera capture button to a particular colour or shape- like a heart or a soccer ball.

Moreover, subscribers can also add a custom background to their chats with the new 'Chat Wallpapers' feature.

Subscribers can also send a Snapchat+ subscription to a friend with a new 'Gifting' feature.

The platform announced back in October that this feature would be rolling out this month.

With the Gifting feature, users can send a 12-month Snapchat+ subscription to a friend for $39.99, the report said.

Meanwhile, in August, Snap announced that its premium service Snapchat+ had reached 1 million subscribers and the platform had begun rolling out new features to allow users to customise their experience.

Inputs from IANS

