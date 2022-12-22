Thursday, December 22, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Snapchat adds customization options to its paid service

Snapchat adds customization options to its paid service

Snapchat+ subscribers could make the look and feel of the application more personalised by customising the camera capture button, application icons and more. Users can also change the camera capture button to a particular colour or shape.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: December 22, 2022 13:31 IST
Snapchat
Image Source : PIXABAY Snapchat

Snapchat, a popular social media platform for sharing photos and videos with various filters and backgrounds has been reportedly adding three new features to its paid subscription service called 'Snapchat+'. The three new features will include new customisation options for the users who are posting various snaps on the platform.

Snapchat+ subscribers will now be able to make the look and feel of the application more personalised by customising the camera capture button, application icons and other features, reported TechCrunch.

Users can change the camera capture button to a particular colour or shape- like a heart or a soccer ball.

Moreover, subscribers can also add a custom background to their chats with the new 'Chat Wallpapers' feature.

Subscribers can also send a Snapchat+ subscription to a friend with a new 'Gifting' feature.

The platform announced back in October that this feature would be rolling out this month.

With the Gifting feature, users can send a 12-month Snapchat+ subscription to a friend for $39.99, the report said.

Meanwhile, in August, Snap announced that its premium service Snapchat+ had reached 1 million subscribers and the platform had begun rolling out new features to allow users to customise their experience.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Latest News