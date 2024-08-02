Smartphone back panels: Plastic, glass, vegan leather or metal? Know their pros and cons

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS Smartphone back panels

Smartphone back panels: Earlier, almost all smartphones were only available with plastic back panel. To distinguish their new smartphone from the previous ones and to give a premium feel to their customers, mainly to justify the price of their new smartphones, companies started experimenting with different kinds of materials for the back panel of their smartphones.

Now, companies are making their back panels from materials such as glass, metal and vegan leather. The price segment of smartphones mainly decides which smartphone will get which type of back panel. Here we will look at the advantages and disadvantages of all kinds of back panels to help you make an informed decision.

Smartphone back panels: Plastic

These are the traditional back panels for smartphones. They are now mainly available in budget smartphones under Rs 30,000. They are unbreakable if you accidentally drop your smartphone. In addition to this, these back panels are lightweight and durable. They don’t scratch easily but if you rub them with any sharp object they will get scratches very easily.

Smartphone back panels: Glass

Apple first debuted glass panels with its iPhone 4. These are available on smartphones worth more than Rs 30,000 and you may get them in some under Rs 30,000 smartphones too.

The panels feel more solid, smooth, and premium on touch and feel. However, they can break easily if you drop your smartphones accidentally and their replacement is costly too.

Smartphone back panels: Vegan leather

This back panel is relatively new. They look very beautiful and are premium in touch and feel. These panels are soft too. However, they have many disadvantages such as they can get damaged due to fire or can tear up due to any sharp object. In addition to this, as the vegan leather material is stuck over the plastic panel, it starts peeling off from the sides after long-term usage.

Smartphone back panels: Metal

These back panels are the most durable and are available in budget and premium smartphones. They don't break and don’t get scratched easily. In addition to this, companies are making them from different materials to make them look more appealing. However, as the metal is a good transmitter, it heats up easily but takes less time to cool down too. In addition to this, they can get dents on accidental drops but it is also very rare.

