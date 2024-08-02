Wayanad landslides: BSNL, Vi announce relief initiatives for affected areas

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Wayanad Landslides

Wayanad landslides: A series of devastating landslides struck the Wayanad district of Kerala on July 30. The landslides were triggered by heavy monsoon rains and have left a trail of destruction in the Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas. As per the information shared by Kerala's Health Minister Veena George on Friday, 308 people have lost their lives. In addition to this, so far, 195 bodies and 113 body parts have been recovered from the debris.

Considering the scale of the disaster, major telecom operators in India such as Jio and Airtel announce some relief measures for their users of the affected areas. Now, state-owned BSNL and Vodafone Idea have also announced initiatives to support the users of the disaster-hit area.

Vodafone Idea initiative for Wayanad landslides affected users

For prepaid customers

During these challenging times, Vi is providing a complimentary 1GB of mobile data per day for seven days to prepaid customers. This additional data will be automatically credited to users' accounts, allowing them to stay connected with their loved ones and access information without any interruption.

For postpaid customers

Vodafone Idea has extended the due dates for bill payments by 10 days to provide relief to those dealing with the aftermath of the disaster.

BSNL’s initiative for Wayanad landslides affected users

As per the information shared by BSNL in an X (formerly Twitter) post, the company swiftly restored connectivity of 4G mobile towers and provided high-speed internet for relief efforts.

However, unlike Airtel and Vi, BSNL has not announced any data or calling benefits for landslides-affected users.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, mentioned that Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) were stepping up in Wayanad, Kerala to restore normalcy after heavy rains and landslides. He stated that TSPs were enhancing network capacities, providing free data and calls, converting outlets into relief centers, and extending their customer services.