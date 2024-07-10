Shiprocket partners with Snowflake to enhance AI data services for 1.5 lakh Indian merchants

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Shiprocket

Data cloud company Snowflake has announced a strategic partnership with the e-commerce enablement platform named Shiprocket. The company has successfully deployed its artificial intelligence (AI) Data Cloud, which will empower 1.5 lakh Indian merchants providing faster access to data to allow businesses to make data-driven decisions quickly, gaining a competitive edge.

This will also empower Shiprocket to streamline data operations and gain real-time insights- which will help in delivering an enhanced customer experience for its vast network of merchants.

In a statement, Saahil Goel, MD and CEO of Shiprocket, said, "This strategic collaboration empowers our sellers to scale their data infrastructure seamlessly as their businesses grow."

"The enhanced data processing capabilities and real-time insights provided by Snowflake will enable our sellers to optimise their operations more efficiently," he added.

Leveraging Snowflake's AI Data Cloud has significantly reduced data processing time from days to minutes. This newfound agility has allowed Shiprocket to optimise operations, improve decision-making, and ultimately deliver a seamless e-commerce experience for its seller base, the company said.

"As Shiprocket expands its operations, Snowflake's AI Data Cloud provides a scalable, cost-effective, secure platform to support their diverse data needs to drive business value," said Vijayant Rai, MD India, Snowflake.

Moreover, Shiprocket plans to explore advanced applications within the AI Data Cloud, like Generative AI (GenAI) and large language models (LLMs) in the future.

ALSO READ: Free Fire introduces new Booyah Pass with exciting rewards

Garena’s Free Fire, a popular battle royale game has launched a new Booyah Pass, which will come bundled with rewards for its 19th season. Players will now be able to enjoy a variety of items, including costume bundles and skins, throughout July. Among the highlights are the Lucky Goosy and two primary outfits, the Goosy Delight Bundle and the Goosy Stroll Bundle, which will be available for free.

ALSO READ: Vi introduces a new recharge plan worth Rs 95: Know all the benefits

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a new affordable recharge plan which has been priced at just Rs 95 which aims at providing data and OTT benefits to its vast user base in the middle of rising costs from other major telecom service providers like Reliance Jio and Airtel. With the increase in recharge plan prices, Indian customers have been feeling the pinch, making budget-friendly options more essential.

Inputs from IANS