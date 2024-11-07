Sharing THESE things on WhatsApp can land you in serious legal trouble

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS WhatsApp content guidelines

WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging application, boasting around 4 billion users across the globe on their smartphones. This immense popularity drives WhatsApp to consistently roll out exciting updates and new features for its vast user base. With WhatsApp, people can enjoy instant chatting, video calling, photo and document sharing, voice calls, and various other functionalities. However, while users have the freedom to share extensively on WhatsApp, it’s important to be aware that certain actions can lead to trouble.

Nowadays, WhatsApp is frequently utilized for sharing photos and videos. Unfortunately, some individuals have begun to use this platform to incite others and create social unrest. In response, WhatsApp has established guidelines to regulate content sharing. Users are strictly prohibited from sharing specific types of photos and videos, and violating these rules can lead to serious consequences.

If you share photos or videos on WhatsApp, whether in a private chat or a group, it's essential to know the platform's rules. Breaching these rules can result in the permanent suspension of your account, and in some instances, legal action may be taken against you.

Here’s a rundown of the types of photos and videos you should never share on WhatsApp.

Never share adult content: If you're sharing images on WhatsApp, you must steer clear of anything with adult themes. Continuously sharing such content can lead to your account being banned. Additionally, legal repercussions may follow if you engage in sharing adult material.

Avoid anti-national content: In addition to adult content, refrain from sharing photos or videos that could be deemed anti-national. Distributing material that spreads social unrest can invoke strict action from both WhatsApp and law enforcement. Your account may be suspended, and you could face serious charges that may even lead to jail time. Exercise caution when sharing any media.

Steer clear of child pornography: It’s crucial to never share any content related to child exploitation or pornography on WhatsApp. Serious legal consequences may be imposed for sharing such material.

Beware of defamation claims: If you ridicule or make fun of someone through a photo or video, the recipient may pursue a defamation claim against you. This can result in legal action, and you could find yourself facing charges under the Cyber Act for any breaches mentioned above.

