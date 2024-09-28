Satellite internet coming soon to India, TRAI takes big step to set pricing

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Satellite internet

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently issued a consultation paper to deliberate on the pricing of satellite communication (satcom) spectrum. The paper seeks to gather feedback from stakeholders regarding the methodology for assigning the spectrum. In particular, the consultation paper poses 21 questions related to satcom spectrum assignment, encompassing aspects such as frequency bands, the duration for which the spectrum should be assigned, and provisions for surrendering spectrum.

One of the key considerations highlighted in the paper is the distinct pricing exercise for the C, Ku, and Ka bands, taking into account the specific characteristics of spectrum utilisation for satellite-based communication services. TRAI has extended an invitation for comments from relevant stakeholders until October 18, with a subsequent window for counter comments until October 25.

This initiative aligns with the government's objective to allocate the satcom spectrum through an administrative process, without resorting to an auction process. The consultation paper also indicates TRAI's intent to formalise a policy framework for the assignment of radio waves to satcom players, potentially offering alternative mechanisms for spectrum allocation.

Moreover, regulatory development is anticipated to catalyse the deployment of satcom services in India. Notably, prominent entities such as Bharti Group-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, Jio Satellite Communications, SpaceX, and Amazon Kuiper are poised to leverage this opportunity to provide satcom services in the country.

Earlier, the Department of Telecommunications had sought recommendations from TRAI on the terms and conditions for the assignment of spectrum for specific satellite-based commercial communication services.

This regulatory momentum is expected to facilitate the entry of global giants such as Starlink and Project Kuiper into the Indian market, further augmented by the authorization already secured by Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance-owned Orbit Connect India from the nodal body IN-SPACe.

