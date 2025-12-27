Samsung’s triple-folding phone reportedly fails durability test, claims YouTuber The Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold has failed a series of rigorous durability tests. A viral video circulating on social media shows the device's screen shattering and the chassis snapping after being bent only slightly backward.

Samsung's highly anticipated triple-folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z Tri-Fold, has reportedly failed a series of rigorous durability tests. A viral video currently circulating online shows the device’s screen and chassis breaking under pressure. The South Korean tech giant recently launched this premium foldable—its most expensive to date—in global markets including China, South Korea, the UAE, the USA, and Europe.

The JerryRigEverything torture test

The footage originated from the popular YouTube channel JerryRigEverything, hosted by Zack Nelson. In the video, the phone’s display shatters and the frame cracks when subjected to a structural "bend test." As Nelson applies pressure by bending the device slightly backward, the screen instantly fails. The video has since gained massive traction, being widely reshared by tech enthusiasts on X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

Understanding the durability failure

A standard smartphone durability test evaluates the structural integrity of a device, focusing on scratch resistance, heat exposure, and water/dust protection. In the case of the Galaxy Z Tri-Fold:

Structural Weakness: When bent against the hinge, the screen immediately turned black and the internal components snapped.

Material Quality: Nelson noted that the plastic sub-structure behind the display appeared surprisingly thin and fragile, contributing to the total failure.

Heat Sensitivity: The device also struggled during the "fire test". Its OLED pixels sustained permanent damage after only 17 seconds of exposure to a flame, turning a "golden-black" colour with no chance of recovery.

A Ssep back for foldables?

The failure is particularly notable because Samsung’s standard Galaxy Z Fold 6, released earlier this year, successfully survived being bent in both directions. Despite Samsung’s claims of using a reinforced Armour Aluminum frame, the Tri-Fold’s body proved unable to withstand even moderate counter-bending.

This result raises questions about the long-term reliability of triple-folding technology compared to the more established dual-screen designs.

