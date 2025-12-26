Beyond charging: 5 Surprising ways to use your smartphone’s USB-C port Beyond charging, your USB-C port is a hub for productivity. Here's how you can unlock its full potential with these 5 clever ways.

New Delhi:

Your smartphone's USB Type-C port is capable of much more than just recharging your battery. While almost all modern smartphones now feature this port for high-speed charging and data transfer, it also serves as a versatile hub for productivity and emergencies.

Here are five innovative ways to unlock the full potential of your phone's USB-C port.

1. External Storage Hub

By utilising the USB OTG (On-The-Go) feature, your smartphone can act as a powerful storage controller. You can connect a USB-C flash drive or an external hard drive directly to your phone to transfer files instantly. This is an excellent way to back up photos or move large documents between your phone and a laptop without needing a cloud connection.

2. Portable Power Bank

Most contemporary smartphones support reverse wired charging. This allows you to turn your phone into a portable power bank during emergencies. By using a Type-C to Type-C cable, you can draw power from your phone to charge another smartphone, wireless earbuds, or a fitness band.

3. Seamless Media Streaming

Your USB-C port can act as a high-definition video output. By using a Type-C to HDMI adapter or a dedicated streaming cable, you can mirror your phone’s screen onto a TV or monitor. This is perfect for sharing photos, watching videos, or giving presentations on a much larger display.

4. Transform into a Mini Laptop

You can significantly boost your productivity by connecting a keyboard and mouse to your phone via a USB-C hub. When connected, your phone functions much like a compact PC. This is particularly powerful on Samsung devices via DeX mode, which transforms the mobile interface into a desktop-style environment, allowing for superior multitasking.

5. High-Fidelity Audio and Video Peripherals

With the disappearance of the 3.5mm jack, the USB-C port has become the primary hub for audio. You can connect high-quality Type-C headphones or external DACs (Digital-to-Analog Converters) for a superior music experience. Additionally, you can use an HDMI hub to link your phone to a projector, turning your mobile device into a professional workstation for video playback.

