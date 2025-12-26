iPhone 14 available at Rs 34,000 discount: Find out where to get the deal The iPhone 14 has seen another significant price drop, with the device now available at nearly half its original launch price. Interestingly, this exclusive deal isn't found on major platforms like Amazon or Flipkart.

New Delhi:

This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase the iPhone 14 at an all-time low. Currently, this Apple flagship is available at nearly half its original launch price. Surprisingly, this exclusive offer isn't on Amazon or Flipkart; instead, shoppers can find the best deal at Reliance Digital. To make the purchase even more affordable, the retailer is also providing additional bank discounts and flexible EMI options.

iPhone 14 discount

The iPhone 14 is currently listed on the Reliance Digital website with a starting price of Rs 48,403. On top of this, customers can benefit from an instant bank discount of up to Rs 3,000, bringing the effective starting price down to just Rs 45,403. Considering Apple originally launched the device at Rs 79,900, this represents a massive total saving of approximately Rs 34,497.

iPhone 14: Key features and specifications

The iPhone 14 features the iconic notch design and is available in three storage capacities: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Display: It boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant colors and deep blacks.

Performance: Powered by the proven A15 Bionic chipset, the device ensures smooth multitasking and gaming. While it launched with iOS 16, it remains fully compatible with the latest software updates, including the upcoming iOS 26.

Camera System: The rear features a dual-camera setup, consisting of a 12MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It supports advanced photography modes like Portrait Mode with Depth Control. For selfies and video calls, there is a high-quality 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

Battery and Charging: The phone supports both wired and wireless charging, including MagSafe and Qi2 standards.

Safety and Durability: Built to last, the iPhone 14 is water and dust resistant. It also includes essential safety features such as Face ID for secure authentication and Crash Detection for emergencies.

