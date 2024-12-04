Samsung XR Glasses expected to launch in January 2025 along with Galaxy S25 series

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Samsung XR Glasses are expected to launch in January 2025 along with the Galaxy S25 series

Samsung is gearing up to launch the new Galaxy S25 series and recent leaks state that the device will also unleash the Extended Reality (XR) glasses during the launch event in January 2025. As per the recent 9To5Mac report, citing Yonhap News, the tech giant will tease the product through an image or video, with the complete unveiling scheduled for Q3 2025 alongside the next-generation Galaxy Z Foldables.

This phased approach mirrors the strategy used for the Galaxy Ring, teased with the Galaxy S24 and launched months later.

XR Glasses: Key features and expected specs

The upcoming Samsung XR glasses are expected to showcase cutting-edge features powered by Qualcomm’s AR1 chip, the same processor used in Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

Expected specifications include:

Camera: A 12MP sensor for recording and additional functionalities.

Battery: Compact 155mAh battery optimized for lightweight use.

Design: A slim form factor without a built-in display to ensure comfort.

Instead of traditional displays, the XR glasses will rely on Google’s Gemini AI, enabling advanced functionalities such as:

Natural language and gesture recognition

Real-time data processing

Human and QR code detection

Payments and more

Software platform launch in 2024

Samsung is also set to introduce its XR software platform, co-developed with Google and Qualcomm, later this year. The platform, designed for Android-powered XR devices, will lay the foundation for Samsung’s XR ecosystem.

This system is expected to integrate seamlessly with other Galaxy products, including smartphones and smartwatches, further enhancing usability and performance.

