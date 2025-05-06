Samsung users report faster battery drain following One UI 7 update Samsung users are experiencing rapid battery drain after the latest OneUI 7 update. Many have reported this issue. However, official statement from the company is still awaited.

New Delhi:

Samsung users are currently experiencing issues with rapid battery drain following the latest OneUI 7 update. Numerous users have voiced their concerns regarding this problem. The South Korean tech giant has begun rolling out the OneUI 7 update, based on Android 15, for some of its older devices. With this new update, users have gained access to a range of exciting features. However, owners of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy Z Fold 6, launched last year, have reported significant battery drainage. The company has recently made the OneUI 7 update available for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series, in addition to its legacy foldable smartphones.

On platforms like Reddit, many users have shared their experiences, noting that their phone's battery is depleting by 20 to 25 percent by the end of the day. Prior to this update, they did not encounter such issues. One user of the Galaxy S24 Ultra claimed that his device's battery lasts only about six hours post-update.

In addition to Reddit, users have also raised concerns about battery drain on Samsung's official forums, particularly among owners of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series. Some users have likewise reported similar battery problems with the newly launched Galaxy S25 series.

As of now, Samsung has not released an official statement addressing these issues. This isn't the first time users have encountered battery drain or glitches after receiving a new software update—similar problems have occurred with updates from Samsung, Xiaomi, and Apple in the past, though these issues were eventually resolved by the respective manufacturers.

Samsung is expected to resolve the battery drain issue affecting the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z series smartphones soon. They may issue an official statement in the near future. For now, users might want to refrain from installing this latest update on their devices. Once Samsung provides an update or solution, users can consider waiting for the next release or reach out to Samsung support for assistance.

