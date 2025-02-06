Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG NEWSROOM Samsung unveils supersized 115-inch 4K Smart Signage at ISE 2025

Samsung Electronics has taken the commercial display industry to the next level with the launch of its supersized 115-inch 4K Smart Signage (QHFX model) at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025. The new massive-sized display has been designed to redefine immersive visuals, premium retail experiences, and large-scale business applications.

A bold leap in display technology

The 115-inch QHFX Smart Signage builds on the success of Samsung’s 105-inch QPDX-5K model from last year but introduces greater versatility with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The screen’s multi-view functionality supports up to four split windows, making it ideal for businesses that need to showcase multiple content streams simultaneously.

Whether for meeting rooms, retail spaces, or digital signage applications, this display delivers unmatched engagement.

Next-level visual performance

Uninterrupted Viewing Experience – Unlike traditional video walls, the QHFX eliminates visible borders, ensuring a seamless and immersive display.

Stunning 4K QLED Resolution – Experience vibrant colours and deep contrast with 700 nits of brightness.

Smart and Efficient – It is powered by Tizen OS 8.0, this display ensures smooth performance and easy content management.

Designed for business and retail excellence

Samsung’s 115-inch Smart Signage is engineered to fit effortlessly into premium environments, making it a game-changer for luxury retail stores, corporate offices, and entertainment spaces. Its integration with SmartThings Pro and Samsung VXT allows businesses to seamlessly control and manage content.

For added convenience, the display features a built-in handle for easy installation and is VESA-compatible, ensuring flexible mounting options.

Experience the future of smart signage

With its groundbreaking size, superior visuals, and advanced smart features, Samsung’s 115-inch 4K Smart Signage (QHFX model) is set to transform the digital display industry.

ALSO READ: Buy Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G 512GB for less than Rs 19,000: Smart shopping tips

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G (512GB storage) has been listed at Rs 64,999 on Flipkart, but it is additionally offering a 23 per cent discount, after which you could buy it for just Rs 49,999.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 9a buyers to get free YouTube Premium and Fitbit Premium subscription: Know-more

Expected to debut on March 19, this will be the earliest release ever for a Pixel A-series smartphone. A new leak has now revealed some exciting offers that Google will provide to Pixel 9a buyers, making the deal even more appealing.