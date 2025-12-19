Samsung unveils Exynos 2600, world’s first 2nm chipset: How it will change your devices Samsung’s newly developed 2nm chipset—the world's first of its kind—is slated for the upcoming Galaxy S26 series. According to the company, the chip will deliver super-fast multitasking capabilities.

New Delhi:

Samsung has launched a new mobile processor that is the first in the world to use advanced 2nm technology. This powerful chip will be featured in the upcoming Galaxy S26 series smartphones. It’s designed to outperform the current 3nm chips, providing smoother multitasking, faster performance, and the ability to handle complex tasks involving artificial intelligence directly on the phone. This new processor combines essential components—the part that handles general tasks, the part for graphics, and the part for AI—into one efficient unit, marking a significant advancement in smartphone technology.

The dawn of the 2nm era: Exynos 2600

Samsung has introduced a new chip called the Exynos 2600, which is the result of years of hard work. They announced it ahead of the upcoming Galaxy S26 launch, indicating that they plan to highlight it at the CES 2026 event next month. The Exynos 2600 is expected to be much faster than the previous model, the Exynos 2500, and early signs suggest it might even perform better than Qualcomm's top chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Advanced AI integration and architecture

Samsung revealed that the processor is built using its proprietary 2nm Gate-All-Around (GAA) fabrication process. The architecture features a high-performance 10-core CPU configuration:

One C1 Ultra core clocked at a staggering 3.8GHz.

Three C1 Pro cores with speeds up to 3.25GHz.

Six C1 efficiency cores reaching up to 2.75GHz.

This sophisticated core arrangement is specifically designed to handle heavy workloads while maintaining energy efficiency.

High-speed multitasking and graphics

According to Samsung, devices powered by the Exynos 2600 will support ultra-fast LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. On the graphics front, it features the Xclipse 960 octa-core GPU, based on the latest ARMv9.3 architecture.

In a recent blog post, Samsung highlighted that the new NPU offers a 113% boost in generative AI performance compared to the Exynos 2500. Furthermore, the chipset's advanced Image Signal Processor (ISP) supports a 320MP single camera or a 64MP + 32MP dual-camera setup, and it can record 8K video at 30fps using a 108MP sensor.

